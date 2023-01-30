Messi regrets controversy against Dutch at the World Cup

Messi said his teammates told him what Van Gaal said to stimulate him.

About his moment with Weghorst, Messi said it was “natural.”

“I reacted that way. There had been many things with this player, moments of tension like these . . . I was at the mixed zone, it had just happened,” Messi said. “I don't like to leave that image, but these things happen."

Messi also said Argentina “in general was better than its rivals” and picked Mexico, its second group opponent as “the toughest.”

“It was the worst match we played because of all the things involved in winning it or not," Messi said. Argentina lost its opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, and had to beat Mexico to stay in playoffs contentions. Mexico was beaten 2-0.

Messi said he has not watched the final against France. Argentina won the final on penalties to win its first World Cup title since 1986.

“Since that day, everything changed for me," he said. “By luck, what we dreamed about so much happened. I wished that so much in my career and, at the end, it came.”

Asked what he would tell Messi in his childhood if he could, the star said: “Something extraordinary awaits, you can't imagine. You will have a beautiful path, with some tough moments that you will have to overcome, but never give your dreams away because at the end you will get your most desired reward. Your film will have a happy ending.”

___

