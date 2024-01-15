Messi, Mbappé and Haaland up for FIFA best player. Bonmatí, Hermoso and Caicedo women's finalists

FIFA’s player of the year awards are up for grabs with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland on the men’s shortlist

By KEN MAGUIRE – Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — FIFA's player of the year awards are up for grabs Monday with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland on the men's shortlist.

The women’s award finalists are 2023 World Cup winners Aitana Bonmatí and Jenni Hermoso of Spain, plus Linda Caicedo of Colombia.

“The Best” awards represent FIFA’s version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d’Or prize. Winners are determined through voting by a global panel of national team coaches and captains, selected journalists, plus fans online.

The awards ceremony at the Hammersmith Apollo theater in west London includes men's and women's awards for best coach, best goalkeeper and the Puskas Award for best goal.

Messi, Mbappé and Haaland also comprised the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or award, which Messi won for an eighth time in October.

The men’s award Monday did not consider the 2022 World Cup, won by Messi’s Argentina over Mbappe’s France in a classic final. It recognized achievements from after the Qatar tournament through Aug. 20.

The women’s eligibility period covered performances from Aug. 1, 2022 through the World Cup final last August.

Spain's women won their first World Cup by beating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney, Australia.

The 25-year-old Bonmatí won her first Ballon d’Or award last October. The midfielder had also helped Barcelona win the Spanish league and the Champions League last season.

Messi won the FIFA prize last year along with Spain's Alexia Putellas.

