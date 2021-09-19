Messi looks angry at being replaced; Icardi gets late winner

Neymar equalized from the penalty spot in the 66th after he was fouled by 18-year-old right back Malo Gusto.

Messi was the game's best player in the first half and almost scored in the 32nd.

Messi found Neymar down the left and sprinted to meet Neymar's clever reverse pass, but goalkeeper Anthony Lopes read Messi's low shot well and denied him with his legs.

Four minutes later, Lopes was stuck to the spot as Messi hit the crossbar with a free kick from 25 meters.

Messi, whose last Champions League goal for Barca was away to PSG in last season's round of 16 return leg, also hit the bar in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Club Brugge.

PSG is five points ahead of bitter rival Marseille, having played one game more.

Marseille earlier beat Rennes 2-0 to move into second place with striker Bamba Dieng getting his third goal in two games.

After Dieng turned in a cross from midfielder Pol Lirola in the 48th minute, substitute Amine Harit scored in the 70th after cutting in from the left flank and placing the ball under goalkeeper Alfred Gomis.

Also, Amine Gouiri missed a late penalty as fifth-placed Nice was held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Monaco in a thrilling French Riviera derby.

Gouiri had the chance to make it 3-2 from the spot in the 82nd following a hand ball by defender Benoit Badiashile. He sent goalkeeper Alexander Nübel the wrong way but missed the target.

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder's penalty five minutes earlier made it 2-2, moments after Gouiri and Andy Delort combined to set up midfielder Hicham Boudaoui.

After Nice forward Kasper Dolberg limped off with a knee injury, midfielder Aleksandr Golovin put Monaco ahead in the 39th from a right-wing cross by Gelson Martins.

Delort, who replaced Dolberg, equalized in the 50th as he headed in Gouiri's cross. Gouiri has four goals and two assists in six games.

Monaco has just one win this season and is in 14th spot.

OTHER MATCHES

Angers dropped to fourth after losing 4-1 at home to Nantes for its first defeat this season.

High-flying Angers was brought down to earth when Nantes scored twice inside the first five minutes through Andrei Girotto and Ludovic Blas.

Captain Ismael Traore quickly pulled one back, but striker Randal Kolo Muani made it 3-1 midway through a pulsating first half and Blas added a late fourth for midtable Nantes.

Midfield schemer Teji Savanier grabbed an 87th-minute equalizer for Montpellier in a 1-1 draw at promoted Troyes.

Also, it was Clermont 1, Brest 1; and Reims 0, Lorient 0.

FAN VIOLENCE

On Saturday, the match between Lens and defending champion Lille was interrupted for about 30 minutes after fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime. Lens won 1-0.

The league's disciplinary commission will meet on Monday to discuss the second high-profile incident of the season, after serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption PSG's Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption PSG's Neymar, right, celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption PSG's Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption PSG's Lionel Messi misses a chance during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption PSG's Neymar scores his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption Marseille's Bamba Dieng, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Rennes at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Marseille's Bamba Dieng, left, celebrates with his teammate Marseille's Matteo Guendouzi after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Rennes at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole