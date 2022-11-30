Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

A largely pro-Argentina crowd, waving flags and scarfs and beating drums behind both goals, had been sweeping Messi and his team along at the 44,000-seat Stadium 974 and they didn't stop after the penalty. Within seconds, a chant of “MESSI! MESSI!" immediately reverberated around the venue in a bid to keep their idol’s head high.

And the roars were even louder at the start of the second half, first after Mac Allister’s goal — a scruffy finish from Nahuel Molina's cut-back from the right — in the first minute and again after it became clear Mexico had taken the lead against Saudi Arabia.

Messi never stopped surging forward and he was a menace all game to Poland with his dribbling ability and vision.

He wasn't involved in either goal, though. For the second, Enzo Fernandez scooped a pass to Alvarez — selected ahead of Lautaro Martinez — and he took one touch before curling his shot into the top corner in the 67th minute.

The final whistle blew with Poland players still unsure if they were advancing, given the Mexico-Saudi Arabia game was ongoing. A stoppage-time goal by the Saudis made it even harder for Mexico, sparking loud cheers by Poland's team and the squirting of water from their bottles in the middle of the field.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko