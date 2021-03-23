Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker to star in spring plays

The series kicks off Thursday with "The Thanksgiving Play" by Larissa FastHorse, directed by Leigh Silverman starring Reeves, Bobby Cannavale, Heidi Schreck and Alia Shawkat.

The next show — on April 8 — will feature “Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous” by Pearl Cleage directed by Camille A. Brown and starring Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad.