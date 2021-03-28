Merkel's bloc dips in polls 6 months before German vote

An opinion poll published Sunday by weekly Bild am Sonntage put the Union bloc’s support at 25%, just ahead of the environmentalist Greens with 23%. The center-left Social Democrats placed third, with 17%, according to the poll of 1,447 voters with a margin of error of up to 3 percentage points.

“The situation is very serious,” Markus Soeder, the governor of Bavaria and a possible contender to succeed Merkel in September, told Bild am Sonntag. “The corona numbers are rising and the Union’s ratings are falling.”