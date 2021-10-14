Merkel: 'very hard work' ahead to achieve EU climate goals

Merkel appealed for a change on how climate issues are addressed.

Referring to deadly floods in Germany last July, she said “people speak much too often about the costs of climate protection and much too little about the cost of failing to protect the climate.”

She also urged people to focus on the “new market opportunities, new technologies, new employment opportunities” stemming from the energy transformation.

The Carlos V award honors people, organizations or projects that help enhance “Europe’s cultural and historical values”.

Previous winners include European feminist politician Simone Veil, former German chancellor Helmut Kohl and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spain's King Felipe VI wave to the crowds on arrival before Merkel received the Spanish Charles V European award in the Yuste monastery in Cuacos de Yuste, western Spain, Thursday Oct. 14, 2021. (Manuel Angel Laya/Europa Press via AP) Credit: Manuel Angel Laya Credit: Manuel Angel Laya