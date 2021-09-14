Merkel urges western Balkans to focus on EU membership

“The EU must keep its word and not always come up with new conditions again and again because it doesn’t have any interest — perhaps due to domestic reasons in some countries — to push forward the process of accession. That causes disappointment and I can understand that disappointment," Merkel said. “We should trust each other.”

In the Serbian capital of Belgrade, which Merkel visited on Monday, she noted the presence of other suitors for the Balkan nations, such as Russia and China.

Merkel will be missed much in the region, according to Albania's leader.

“In the history of this region, Angela Merkel has set a milestone for decades to come,” said Prime Minister Edi Rama.

But Merkel assured her audience that “every German chancellor will have a heart for this region” as many people from the region now live and work in Germany, the EU's largest economy.

Merkel did not run for reelection this year after leading Germany since 2005. Germany is holding a general election on Sept. 26.

Kristen Grieshaber contributed from Berlin.

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, Albania, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Merkel is on a farewell tour of the Western Balkans, as she announced in 2018 that she wouldn't seek a fifth term as Germany's Chancellor. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda

