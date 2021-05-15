Merkel to youth: Build political support for climate action

Merkel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ambitious plan to reduce Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2045, five years earlier and with deeper cuts than previously planned. The move came after the country's top court, acting on complaints filed by individuals and backed by environmental groups, ruled in late April that the government must set clear goals for reducing emissions after 2030.

“I understand — and of course it saddens me a bit — that young people say, ‘man, did we have to go to court before they in the government give us what we are entitled to?'” Merkel said in a recorded online panel discussion at an event Saturday organized by Catholic and Protestant groups.