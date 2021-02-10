Merkel, state governors to decide on lockdown extension

“Schools and kindergartens are unfortunately places where the virus is passed on,” Gernot Marx told daily Rheinische Post. “The kids carry it into the families and most teachers are not vaccinated. As an intensive care doctor I am therefore telling you: this is irresponsible.”

The country's national disease control center said last week that the more contagious variant first observed in Britain has now been detected in most of Germany’s 16 states. The variant first detected in South Africa has also been found several times in Germany.

Despite concerns about the new variants, there are signs that lockdown restrictions are slowing the country’s outbreak.

On Wednesday, the disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 8,072 new virus cases and 813 deaths over the past 24 hours. In all, Germany has seen over 63,000 confirmed virus deaths.

The weekly number of newly infections has dropped to 68 per 100,000 inhabitants . The government’s goal is to push the number below 50 to enable reliable contact-tracing. It peaked at nearly 200 just before Christmas.

The number of people having received at least their first vaccine shot stood at 2.34 million people, or 2.8% of the population, as of Monday.

CEO Anna Heller stands in the small family-run Heller brewery in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Bars have been closed for over three months, Carnival celebrations are canceled and it’s not clear when things will get better. That's a big problem for Germany's many small brewers, which rely heavily on selling draft beer to bars and restaurants. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

