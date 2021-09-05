Merkel: Rebuilding of flood-hit areas will take a long time

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.

The German government quickly put into place a roughly 400 million-euro ($475 million) package of immediate aid for flood victims. Last month, it agreed to provide 30 billion euros ($35.6 billion) in longer-term aid to help rebuild the affected regions.