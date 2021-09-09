Merkel: Party was always aware it faced fight in German vote

“It was clear to everyone in the CDU and CSU that we wouldn't get into the chancellery again automatically and without effort after 16 years,” Merkel said, using the acronyms of the two parties that make up the Union bloc.

The Social Democrats have benefited from the relative popularity of their candidate, vice chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, in the first election since 1949 in which there is no incumbent seeking reelection. Scholz lately has tried to portray himself as Merkel's natural successor, even though he belongs to a different party.

At the same time, the Union has issued increasingly frequent warnings that Scholz, a centrist figure, would form a coalition including the hard-left opposition Left Party, which dislikes NATO and opposes German military missions abroad. Scholz hasn't ruled that out, but it clearly is not his favored option.

Asked what she appreciates about Scholz, Merkel replied tersely: “that when we discuss and agree on something with each other, we both keep to it.”

