Merkel defends lobbying for Wirecard on 2019 China visit

Asked about a meeting ahead of the China visit with Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, a former defense minister whose firm advised Wirecard, Merkel said she could not remember if Guttenberg had specifically named Wirecard.

Prosecutors in Munich are investigating the company's former chief executive, Markus Braun, on suspicion of criminal fraud.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz appeared by the committee on Thursday. Scholz denied any responsibility on his or the government's part for failures of oversight.

He also rejected suggestions that German regulators or the Finance Ministry, which oversees them, protected Wirecard. But he conceded that the regulatory structure had not been set up well enough for such a case.

Scholz is also Germany's vice chancellor and his Social Democratic Party's candidate for chancellor in the country's Sept. 26 national election. Merkel is not running again and plans to leave office after almost 16 years as chancellor.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the Wirecard investigation committee in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 23, 2021. She has been summoned as a witness because she spoke up for Wirecard during a trip to China in September 2019. The 3rd Bundestag Investigative Committee is to investigate the conduct of the German government and the authorities under it in connection with the events surrounding the now insolvent financial services provider Wirecard. (Michael Kappeler/AP via Pool) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

