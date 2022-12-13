Merck, Moderna detail potential skin cancer vaccine progress

Merck and Moderna expect to start a phase 3 study of the combination next year, and the companies say they intend to “rapidly expand” their approach to other tumor types. Phase 3 is generally the last and largest clinical study before a drug is submitted to regulators for approval.

The potential vaccine aims to train a patient’s immune system to recognize and respond specifically to mutations in the DNA of the patient's tumor. Keytruda, Merck’s top seller, primes the body’s immune system to detect and fight tumor cells.

Regulators have approved it to treat several types of cancer.

Merck and Moderna established an agreement to work together in 2016, and the companies plan to share costs and profits in their collaboration. Merck also paid Moderna $250 million.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. jumped 11% in premarket trading. Kenilworth, New Jersey-based Merck & Co. rose nearly 2% and futures indexes climbed.