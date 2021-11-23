Merck asks EU regulator to authorize its COVID-19 pill

An antiviral pill that reduces symptoms and speeds recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing caseloads on hospitals and helping to curb explosive outbreaks in conjunction with vaccination campaigns.

Europe is now at the epicenter of the pandemic and the World Health Organization has warned that without urgent measures, Europe could see 700,000 more COVID-19 deaths by the spring.

Molnupiravir is also pending review with regulators in the U.S., which is expected to convene an expert panel later this month to consider authorization.

Even if the pill is licensed, initial supplies will be limited. Merck has said it can produce 10 million treatment courses this year, but much of that supply has already been purchased by governments worldwide.

In October, Merck agreed to let other drugmakers produce molnupiravir and signed a licensing agreement with the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool allowing its pill to be made by companies in dozens of countries.

