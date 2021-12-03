Mercedes F1 boss apologizes as fire survivors slam sponsor

Wolff said he hoped to meet with Grenfell Tower survivors as soon as possible.

Criticism of the deal is particularly difficult for Mercedes because Hamilton, a seven-time world champion from Stevenage, England, has been outspoken in his support of the Grenfell community. Hamilton is currently in second place in the Formula One driver’s standings with two races left in the season.

In a letter sent to Wolff earlier this week, the community group Grenfell United said Kingspan “played a central role in the pain and suffering that we feel today,” citing evidence presented to a public inquiry into the disaster.

Kingspan said it played no role in the design or construction of the remodeling project blamed for the Grenfell disaster. In addition, the company said Kingspan products accounted for only a small percentage of the insulation used in the project, and it was used as a substitute without the company’s knowledge “in a system that was not compliant” with building regulations.

Wolff acknowledged the “deep and ongoing pain” suffered by survivors

“I would like to thank Grenfell United for the offer to meet in person for me to learn and understand better,’’ Wolff said “I look forward to coming together as soon as we can.’’

