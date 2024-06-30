Mercedes driver Russell wins Formula 1's Austrian GP after Verstappen, Norris clash at front

George Russell has clinched Mercedes’ first win of the season at Formula 1’s Austrian GP after taking advantage of a late clash between McLaren driver Lando Norris and championship leader Max Verstappen in a Red Bull on Sunday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
46 minutes ago
X

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — George Russell clinched Mercedes' first win of the season at Formula 1's Austrian GP after taking advantage of a late clash between McLaren driver Lando Norris and championship leader Max Verstappen in a Red Bull on Sunday.

It was Russell's second GP win.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was second, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr.

Norris was trying to take the lead from Verstappen on Lap 64. The incident left Norris' car unable to continue, and Verstappen was given a 10-second time penalty.

Verstappen had dominated the weekend, following up his victory in the sprint race with another dominant performance in qualifying to take pole position.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it nears...
2
Strong turnout in France's high-stakes elections as support for the far...
3
The Latest | Polls are open in France's early legislative elections
4
Parties and protests mark the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month in NYC...
5
Andy Murray is still not sure whether he will be able to compete at...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top