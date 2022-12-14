MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

Belgian authorities have not identified the Gulf country suspected of offering cash or gifts to officials at the parliament, but several members of the assembly and some Belgian media have linked the investigation to the soccer World Cup host, Qatar.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that EU relations with any foreign country implicated in the bribery would be affected were it confirmed.

“Trying to influence our decision-making with bribery, if that would be confirmed that it is the case, that it is related to certain countries, I would not see how it would not have consequences in the relation,” he said. “First of all the mistake is with the persons that let themselves be bribed. Let’s be clear on that. But it’s not only them. There’s always two sides to this.”

Arguably, Qatar has received some favorable reviews in Europe this year, however allegations that European officials were paid off to provide them typically would be hard to establish. But investigators have seized hundreds of thousands of euros at the homes of officials, according to Belgian prosecutors.

De Croo added that the scandal is proof there is a need for “more scrutiny and more transparency in the European Parliament.”

“We are a partner of the president, Roberta Metsola, to improve the functioning and to bring more transparency and to really go to the bottom of the investigation that is taking place,” he said.