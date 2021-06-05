Mental health: Stephens says it's vital to keep talking

Stephens, an American who won the U.S. Open in 2017 and was runner-up at the French Open in 2018, says rivals may really need each other to cope off court.

“As competitors and colleagues, I think it’s important to support each other just because, honestly, on the road every single week we’re really all we have,” she said. “We’re the same faces that we see all the time. I think it’s super important to be able to support each other through, you know, the ups and downs, because obviously tennis is super emotional.”

Second-ranked Osaka's decision to withdraw from Roland Garros drew support for her courage in some quarters but also some hostility on social networks.

The multiplication of often explicit and offensive criticism on social networks has also made it too easy for people’s mental health to be impacted.

“Obviously we live in a world where there is the internet ... all these things that creep into your mind,” Stephens said.

The psychological effects of the coronavirus pandemic, during which many people were alone and in isolation for long months, have increased the need for more communication.

“It’s really important to be able to talk to people, talk to someone, just about what you’re feeling, what you’re going through," Stephens said. "It’s not easy to just pretend that everything is great when it’s not.”

United States's Sloane Stephens plays a return to Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

