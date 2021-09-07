Mental health exam ordered for supermarket shooting suspect

If Alissa is found incompetent, he could not go on trial unless he can be treated to make him well enough to at least be able to understand proceedings and help his lawyers.

Bakke set a hearing for Oct. 19 in hopes of moving ahead with reviewing the evidence against Alissa, which is what was originally scheduled to happen Tuesday before the defense raised concerns about Alissa’s competency last week.

“This case needs to move along,” she said as about 20 shooting victims and victims’ families listened in the courtroom while others watched proceedings online.

Bakke later also scheduled a review hearing for Sept. 30 which prosecutors said was intended to discuss the findings of Alissa’s competency evaluation.

Alissa responded “Yeah,” and “Yes,” as the judge advised him of his rights during the competency process. Alissa wore an orange-and-white striped jail suit and a blue face mask, swiveling slightly in his chair and often looking down during the hearing.

Alissa is accused of killing nine shoppers and workers inside and outside the store and one of the first three police officers who entered the store.

Alissa has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder over allegedly firing at 26 other people, including 11 law enforcement officers. He is also accused of unlawfully possessing 10 high-capacity ammunition magazines, devices banned in Colorado after previous mass shootings.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the attack.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the victims and their families were frustrated that the original evidentiary hearing was delayed with short notice. He was glad that Bakke set another such hearing so soon but noted that he did not expect the complicated case to be resolved until about two years after the shooting.

“We’ll just continue to work through each obstacle on this journey,” said Dougherty after the hearing, joined by two relatives of slain store manager Rikki Olds who declined to comment.

Dougherty urged people not to lose sight of the victims and others affected by the shooting during the long process. During his remarks, he read the names of Olds and the nine other people killed: Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, Denny Strong, Teri Leiker, Neven Stanisic, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Jody Waters.

Susan Gilmore said she came to court to show the victims and their families that they are loved and not forgotten. She said she and her son Gil have been to memorial services for those killed and also hold signs of support outside the Boulder Police Department, sympathizing with how they had to grieve their loss while also investigating the shooting.

As she drove in the busy morning traffic to get to court, she wondered if those who lost loved ones in the shooting might feel the rest of the world has moved on.

“I just hope that the community continues to lift them up,” she said.

