March Madness closes out first weekend: How to watch the best games, players

The second half of the Sweet 16 will be decided on Sunday, when high seeds Duke, Florida, Michigan State and Alabama play.

The top four seeds went a combined 16-0 in the first round for the sixth time since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, but No. 2 seed St. John's didn't make it past the second round, losing to Arkansas.

Millions of fans filled out brackets in hopes of winning the office pool or at least a bit of respect. Who will win it all? Top seeds Auburn and Houston are still alive and still among the favorites.

Games to watch

Florida vs. UConn, Sunday. UConn's bid to become the second team to win three straight national titles stayed alive with Friday's 67-59 win over Oklahoma. The top-seeded Gators, the last team to win consecutive national championships before UConn (in 2006 and 2007), opened with a 95-69 blowout of Norfolk State.

Arizona vs. Oregon, Sunday. The longtime Pac-12 rivals will have a reunion in Seattle after winning their opening games easily. The Wildcats were never threatened in a 93-65 win over Akron and the Ducks were just as dominant, crushing Liberty 81-52.

Maryland vs. Colorado State, Sunday. The Rams are the last hope for a low seed to advance to the regional round. Colorado State is the lowest seed remaining in the bracket at No. 12 in the West Region after taking down Memphis in its opener. The Terrapins kicked off the NCAA Tournament with an 81-49 thumping of Grand Canyon.

How can I watch?

Every game of the men's tournament will be aired — here is a schedule that will be updated with matchups — either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will broadcast the Final Four and national title game.

The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option.

Who are the favorites?

The top betting favorites when the tournament began: Florida and Duke were listed as co-favorites (+325), according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Auburn (+425) and Houston (+600) were next.

When are the games?

The second round started on Saturday and will continue Sunday, stretching from Providence to Seattle and busting brackets from coast to coast.

The Sweet 16 from March 27 to 30 will put games in Newark, New Jersey (East Region), Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest) and San Francisco (West).

The Final Four is in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with the championship game two nights later.

