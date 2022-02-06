Men's downhill at Beijing Olympics postponed because of wind

At the top of the speed course known as The Rock at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, the wind was deemed too dangerous when Sunday’s men’s race originally was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

“It was obviously too windy to race, so that’s the call,” said Travis Ganong, an American who finished fifth in the downhill at the 2014 Sochi Games.

“I’ve been a downhiller for my whole career and this is part of the sport,” Ganong said. “We’ve gotten good at this: the waiting game.”

The start was delayed three times for a total of three hours in the hope that the wind would relent. But eventually the decision was made at 1 p.m. to put it off to another day, instead of trying to run the race at 2 p.m. By then, part of the issue was that the light would be fading, with sunset expected shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The racers, meanwhile, spent hours waiting and now need to recalibrate.

“You’ve got to try to stay focused and try to stay mentally there, but also you have to turn it off, because if you’re always focused the whole day, then it’s really hard to keep your energy up. You use all this adrenaline and it’s gone by race time,” Ganong said. “Now I need to go get some wind in my face, and just kind of connect with the mountain again, get some snow under my feet and just kind of reset.”

Wind was also an issue for Alpine skiing four years ago at the Pyongchang Games, where multiple races were postponed and the schedule was shuffled repeatedly.

“It happens. It's the way of the game,” said Kjetil Jansrud, a 36-year-old Norwegian who leads active athletes with five Olympic Alpine medals, including a downhill silver in 2018 and bronze in 2014. “For us, this day is over. Might happen tomorrow. Might be another day.”

Saturday’s third and final downhill training session for the men was stopped because of wind after only three skiers — including Kilde — went down the hill.

None of the world’s top racers had ever seen the course until the first training run on Thursday. The usual pre-Olympic test events were scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Caption A course worker removes a flag from a gate on the men's downhill course after race was postponed due to high winds at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Caption Aleksander Kilde, of Norwary, leaves the alpine skiing track after the men's downhill was postponed due to weather at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Caption Bryce Bennett, of the United States, makes the victory sign as he leaves the alpine skiing track after men's downhill was postponed due to weather at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Caption The Alpine skiing track is empty after the men's downhill was cancelled due to weather at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Caption A course worker removes a flag from a gate on the men's downhill course after race was postponed due to high winds at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Caption The bags of volunteers on the seats of the stands in the finish area ahead of the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)