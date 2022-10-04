Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings

The lawyer for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, entered the plea during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. The lawyer, public defender Jennifer Case, was appointed by a judge after Kelly said he could not afford a private attorney.

Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, commission of an act of terrorism and evading arrest.