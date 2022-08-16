journal-news logo
Memphis hospital locks down while treating shooting victims

A hospital was reportedly on lockdown early Tuesday while treating multiple victims of a shooting involving two crime scenes in in Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A hospital was on lockdown early Tuesday while treating multiple victims of a shooting involving two crime scenes in in Memphis, Tennessee, local media reported.

A sedan was left riddled with bullet holes outside Methodist North hospital. Memphis Police also taped off the scene at a gas station several miles away where an assault rifle could be seen on the pavement near the pumps, according to WREG.

WREG reported that at least seven victims were being treated and that the hospital began allowing people to leave shortly before 3 a.m.

