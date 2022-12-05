Memphis hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary

“We understand the physicians are moving forward with getting the patients rescheduled before the end of the year,” Powers said.

A spokesperson for the ACLU-TN did not respond to an email requesting comment Monday.

MLH is one of Tennessee’s largest providers for Medicaid and uninsured patients in the state. Its website says it serves more than 128,000 adult Medicaid patients each year.

Gender-affirming health care and transgender rights have faced increased scrutiny, particularly in Republican-led states like Tennessee.

Earlier this year, Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it would pause all gender-affirming care for minors amid outrage about leaked videos showing a doctor calling gender-affirming surgeries "huge money makers." Another video showed a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit.

Republican leaders inside Tennessee's GOP-controlled General Assembly have since vowed to ban gender-affirming care for minors during the upcoming 2023 legislative session — a promise that Republican Gov. Bill Lee has said he supports. However, to date, those lawmakers have not publicly demanded that hospitals halt all gender-affirming care, even for adults.