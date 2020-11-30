Members of oil cartel to meet as coronavirus rattles demand

“The longer these agreements go on, the harder it is to hold it together,” said Jacques Rousseau, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners. “There becomes too much temptation for countries to exceed their production targets.”

OPEC and its allies agreed to cut production in April by about 10 million barrels per day through July. Then in August, as some cities around the world took steps to re-open their economies, the group upped its production so it was cutting 7.7 million barrels per day through year-end. They planned to increase production in January so that the cuts would be just 6 million barrels per day.

But experts expect the group to continue with cuts of about 7.7 million barrels per day in the coming months. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister recently indicated willingness to revisit the agreement and prolong the cuts.

Other countries that want to produce more, such as the United Arab Emirates or Iraq, could create conflict in the meetings, Rousseau said. Complicating matters, Libya - which was exempt from cuts because of instability in the country - has ramped up production to about 1 million barrels per day, up from a low of just 100,000 barrels during the spring and summer, he said.

Energy forecasters around the world, including those employed by OPEC, have been lowering their forecasts about how much oil will be needed. One reason: airline travel, especially for long-haul international trips, has been dramatically reduced, and is not expected to rebound for a few years.