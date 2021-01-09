Member of famed Tuskegee Airmen dies from coronavirus

Lumpkin’s wife, Georgia, told the Times that he didn’t talk much about his experiences with the airmen.

“”We were married for a number of years until I heard about them,” she said. “When I realized who these guys were and what they’d done, I was just overcome at how much they persevered. They did not bow down. They achieved things that detractors said they couldn’t, weren’t capable of doing.”

After the war, he earned an undergraduate sociology degree at the University of Southern California, became a social worker with Los Angeles County and after retiring went into a second career in real estate.

In 2007, the Tuskegee Airmen were collectively awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. He also was among the surviving airmen invited to attend the presidential inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009.

Lumpkin is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, several grandchildren and a great-grandchild.