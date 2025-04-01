Melania Trump says courage is 'based in love' as she honors women from around the world for bravery

The public appearance was her first in Washington since she sat in the gallery for President Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress on March 4. Tuesday marked her fifth time speaking at the awards ceremony; she participated every year during the president's first term.

Melania Trump defined courage as “a strength that is based in love,” and she sought parallels with the diverse group of honorees. She said that, in her own life, “I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times. Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture empathy and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles.”

Trump singled out recipient Georgiana Pascu, of Romania, as someone who exemplifies “love in action." Pascu advocates for the rights of institutionalized children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities, the State Department said.

“Georgiana is a ‘watchdog’ who defends the dignity of Romanians whose voices cannot be heard,” Trump said, telling the audience that Pascu “fearlessly enters” facilities designated as “care centers,” often dropping in unannounced, to rescue people with disabilities “who are unwittingly held captive.”

“Thanks to Georgiana's brave work, dozens of offenders have been charged with human trafficking, exploitation and even organized crime,” the first lady said.

Another honoree, Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana, has publicly described being sexually assaulted during the 55 days that Hamas kept her in Gaza after the attack. On Tuesday, she delivered a passionate plea for freedom for the hostages still held, saying, "My friends remain in the dark" after more than 540 days, "still suffering, still waiting, still hoping."

“Every single day that passes is another day of unimaginable suffering,” she said. “With every passing moment, their pain deepens, their hopes fades and their chances of survival diminish. I call on the world to act, to bring them home now, not tomorrow, not next week. Now.”

The other award recipients are:

__Henriette Da, of Burkina Faso, a human rights advocate.

__Major Velena Iga, of Papua New Guinea, an advocate for combatting violence against women and human trafficking.

__Angelique Songco, of the Philippines, also known as “Mama Ranger," because she leads a small team of rangers protecting Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park from illegal fishing and poaching.

__Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit, of South Sunday, a women's rights leader.

__Namini Wijedasa, of Sri Lanka, an investigative journalist.

__Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, of Yemen, who works to bring international attention to the plight of thousands of abducted and forcibly detained Yemenis.

A group award named for Madeleine Albright, the late former secretary of state, went to female student leaders who protested against violent repression in Bangladesh in July and August of 2024.

Now in its 19th year, the International Women of Courage Award recognizes women from around the world who have shown “exceptional courage, strength and leadership, often at great personal risk and sacrifice."

More than 200 women from over 90 countries have been recognized since the first awards in 2007.

