Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

The Qin emperor is revered as the founder of a modern, unified China but considered a brutal and ruthless ruler who killed scholars who dared to defy him.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has imposed ever tighter controls in an already repressive political landscape and on the Chinese media. The ruling Communist Party has scant tolerance for public dissent.

The internet sector has come under intense scrutiny in recent months as Beijing expressed concern over the growing influence of companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and others.

Regulators ordered Alibaba to pay a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market position and quashed plans for a massive initial public offering by its affiliate Ant Group.

Other technology companies including gaming giant Tencent and search engine giant Baidu were fined for failing to disclose investments and acquisitions. Regulators also have summoned companies to warn them against anti-competitive behavior.

Alibaba troubles surfaced after its founder Jack Ma publicly accused financial regulators of being behind-the-times at a conference in November.

Alibaba’s stock price has fallen nearly 17% since regulators announced in late December that they were investigating the company.