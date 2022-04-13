Megill delivers again, leads Nimmo, Mets past Phillies 2-0

Mets manager Buck Showalter lifted Megill in the sixth after Johan Camargo singled and went to second on Simon Muzziotti’s sacrifice bunt.

Relievever Chasen Shreve got Kyle Schwarber to ground out and fanned J.T. Realmuto to preserve a 1-0 lead.

Philadelphia threatened again in the seventh when Nick Castellanos doubled with one out, but Drew Smith struck out Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius to the delight of the many Mets fans among the 26,045 in attendance at Citizens Bank Park.

Shreve and Smith combined to give up one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Edwin Díaz struck out three in the ninth for his first save in the combined five-hitter. He fanned Hoskins with runners on first and second to end it.

Díaz, who was seventh in the majors with 32 saves last season, rejoined the Mets on Tuesday after missing three days while on the bereavement list.

The Phillies’ balky infield defense helped the Mets gain a two-run cushion in the eighth.

A night after Alec Bohm made three errors at third base and then apologized after TV cameras caught him utter an expletive, Camargo started there on Tuesday.

Camargo’s throw to second after fielding Starling Marte’s grounder in the eighth pulled second baseman Bryson Stott off the bag. Stott recovered to force out Nimmo but couldn’t make a throw to first to complete the double play. Marte stole second and scored on Lindor’s single.

Bohm got a standing ovation before grounding out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Wheeler didn’t pitch all spring due to shoulder soreness and was shaky in the first inning, hitting a pair of batters and walking another in a 27-pitch first inning. He escaped without any runs after striking out Robinson Cano with the bases loaded.

The 2021 NL Cy Young runner-up settled in after the first, allowing only Pete Alonso’s fourth-inning single while retiring 11 of 12 batters before Nimmo’s two-out homer to right in the fifth.

That was the end of the night for Wheeler, who continued to fare well against his former team. Signed as a free agent by the Phillies in December 2019 after five seasons with the Mets, the right-hander has a 2.59 ERA in nine starts against New York. He surrendered just that lone run on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder. Walker was lifted after throwing 30 pitches in his season debut on Monday night.

Phillies: Right-handed closer Corey Knebel (COVID-related IL) missed his second game in a row. … OF Odubel Herrera (oblique) began a rehab assignment at Single-A Clearwater on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.50) makes his second start since signing with the Mets in the offseason against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (1-0, 6.00) in the conclusion of the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) walks off the mound after being replaced during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Caption Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) walks off the mound after being replaced during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Caption New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) follows through on a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Caption New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) follows through on a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Caption New York Mets' Mark Canha (19) is out at second as Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) leaps over him during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Caption New York Mets' Mark Canha (19) is out at second as Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) leaps over him during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Simon Muzziotti (40) makes a sacrifice bunt allowing Johan Camargo to advance to second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Simon Muzziotti (40) makes a sacrifice bunt allowing Johan Camargo to advance to second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson