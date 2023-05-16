Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, set to receive Ms. Foundation's Woman of Vision Award

The appearance is set to be her first public event since she skipped the coronation of her father-in-law King Charles III earlier this month in order to stay at home in California for her son Prince Archie's fourth birthday. Her husband Prince Harry attended the coronation in London and then rushed back to California.

Funds raised at the foundation’s annual gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan will be used to further the organization’s equity-centered initiatives and its mission of advancing women’s collective power.