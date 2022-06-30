Meghan bullying claims: Review findings to stay private

Meghan's lawyers denied the bullying allegations when they were made. At the time, her spokesperson said the claims were the “latest attack on her character."

In its Sovereign Grant report published Thursday, Buckingham Palace said the royal household's “Concern at Work” policy encourages individuals to raise any concerns they may have about the conduct of others and sets out how issues can be aired.

The financial document said “counselling and support are provided through the household’s long-established employee assistance programme” and that “managers are trained to support, mentor and coach their teams.”

Tensions between the royal family and Meghan and Prince Harry have been high since the couple left the U.K. and aired their unhappiness with the monarchy. In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last March, Meghan, who is biracial, alleged there were “concerns and conversations” within the royal family when she was pregnant about how dark her son Archie’s skin would be.