Meghan and Harry visit with students at a Harlem school

The couple, students and staff, joined by New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, wore masks during their time together. Harry and Meghan donated two garden boxes filled with vegetables and herbs to the school. Through their Archewell Foundation, in partnership with Procter & Gamble, they also stocked the school's pantry with personal health and hygiene supplies. They plan to donate a washer and dryer to the school as well so more children can have clean uniforms.

Meghan wore a Merlot trouser outfit to the appearance, while Harry wore khakis and a casual gray Henley.

The couple, who live in California after stepping aside from royal duties last year, are scheduled to appear on Saturday at a Global Citizen concert aimed at raising awareness and money to tackle a variety of issues, including climate change, global poverty and vaccine inequity. The two, in partnership with the World Health Organization, gathered a key group of NGOs, executives, experts, public health officials and world leaders Thursday for a joint dialogue on achieving shared global COVID-19 vaccine equity goals.

At the school, also called the Mahalia Jackson school, a heckler with a bullhorn stood just outside the fence blaring anti-vaccine mandate and anti-mask mandate vitriol as Harry and Meghan visited with the students.

The school, supported in part by the youth and family nonprofit Graham Windham, serves children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Meghan donated copies of her book, published by Random House, to the school, and the students presented Meghan with paper hearts of pink and white with drawings and messages to conclude the visit.

James Reynolds, an art teacher who helped with the mural as part of a collaboration with the Studio in a School program, called the visit “really extraordinary” considering after New York recently students returned to classrooms after the pandemic upended in-person learning.

“Being able to meet her was like a chance of a lifetime. Everybody was really excited. It was a secret from all of us. It was really a marvelous experience,” he said.

And those tears from some of the students?

“I think (it was) gratitude, because we have been through a lot in the last 18 months. We're sensitive in ways that we probably weren't on the other side of this," he said, referring to the pandemic. “I think they were just eternally grateful that she took time to stop by.”

___

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

Caption Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, hugs a second grade student who present her with a pair heart, when she and Prince Harry, visited P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, adjusts his mask as he sits among students during a book reading by his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during their visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pose for photos with a group of third grade students during their visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk with students during their visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are accompanied by students and Principal Melitina Hernandez, second from right, and New York City School Chancellor Meisha Porter, right, during their visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex,gets a group hug from students after he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visited their school, P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reads from her book "The Bench," during her visit with Prince Harry, to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. At left is New York City School Chancellor Meisha Porter. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reads from her book "The Bench," as Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, foreground right, and second grade students listen, during their visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Seated background right is Principal Melitina Hernandez. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for pictures after visiting the observation desk in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chats with students during a visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is hugged by a student during a visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, background left, and Prince Harry, foreground right, interact with students during their visit to P.S. 123, the Mahalia Jackson School, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew