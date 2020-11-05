Megachurch Pastor Carl Lentz fired, admits cheating on wife

Globally, more than 100,000 people attend weekly services at Hillsong in about 20 countries, including more than 10,000 at several locations in the United States. The church is known for its young, tattooed leaders like Lentz, who GQ magazine once dubbed as “hypepriests” known for their designer clothes and ties to the stars.

Bieber once spent a month living with Lentz and his family at a time several years ago when trouble followed him around, from egging a neighbor's house to urinating in a bucket and getting caught on video. Lentz happily tells the story of how he baptized the pop star in the New York bathtub of NBA veteran Tyson Chandler in the middle of the night.

Lentz took full responsibility for his behavior leading to his split with Hillsong and said he’s now seeking to rebuild the trust of his family. Houston provided no additional details about the cause but wished Lentz and his family well.