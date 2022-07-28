journal-news logo
X

Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation's 3rd largest

Bruce Gideos, manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Mega Millions tickets on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion before Friday's drawing. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Bruce Gideos, manager at Pierre's Place, in Chesterfield, N.H., prints out Mega Millions tickets on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion before Friday's drawing. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Nation & World
37 minutes ago
One of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes has grown a little bigger as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the nation's biggest lottery prizes got a little bigger Thursday as the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.1 billion.

The increase ahead of Friday night’s drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because it has been more than three months since anyone matched the game's six numbers and snagged the jackpot. That amounts to 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Combined ShapeCaption
Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined ShapeCaption
Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A lottery ticket vending machine in a convenience store, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

FILE - A lottery ticket vending machine in a convenience store, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A lottery ticket vending machine in a convenience store, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

In Other News
1
Survivors in attack on family released from Montana hospital
2
Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court 'for decades'
3
Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks
4
Biden calls deal with Manchin 'godsend' for US families
5
Xi gives Biden fiery warning on Taiwan, Beijing says
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top