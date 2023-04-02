Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets for Miami Open title

While Medvedev has won titles this year in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, this is the Russian’s first title on American soil since the 2021 U.S. Open, when he derailed Novak Djokovic’s bid for a Grand Slam.

Before a crowd that included a handful of celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi, Medvedev won the first 12 points on his serve. The Russian won his first two service games at love and got up 30-0 in his third one before Sinner started to feel his way back into the match. Sinner rallied to break Medvedev, needing five break points to pull it off.

Medvedev came up with service winners to stave off the first three break points, then hit a backhand winner to survive the fourth. Sinner stayed relentless and finally broke him with a deft forehand volley winner.

Medvedev showed his mettle by breaking Sinner right back to even the first set at 3-3. On break point, Medvedev won a 20-stroke rally as Sinner’s forehand clipped the netcord and bounced in the doubles alley.

Then Medvedev broke Sinner at 6-5 and twice broke Sinner’s serve in the second set.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports