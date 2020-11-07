Medicare's 'Part B' outpatient premium to rise by $3.90

For most retirees, the health care cost increase will claim a significant slice of their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. It works out to nearly 20% of the average retired worker's COLA of $20 a month next year.

The bite could have been deeper. It was feared that emergency actions the government took to help stabilize the health care system in the coronavirus pandemic could have triggered large premium increases. That prompted Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that limited the increase for 2021 but would gradually collect the full amount later under a repayment mechanism.