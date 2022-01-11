Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer's drug

“Biogen came to market with an eye-popping price tag,” said Tricia Neuman, a Medicare expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “Even after they slashed their drug’s price in half, it is still more than $28,000, which is not insignificant. At that price, it is clearly an issue for the Medicare program, premiums and out-of-pocket costs.”

Aduhelm has sparked controversy since its approval by the Food and Drug Administration last June, which came against the recommendation of the agency’s outside advisers.

The medicine, administered by IV in a doctor’s office, hasn’t been shown to reverse or significantly slow Alzheimer’s. But the FDA said that its ability to reduce clumps of plaque in the brain is likely to slow dementia.

Many experts say there is little evidence to support that claim. And a federal watchdog and congressional investigators are conducting separate probes into how FDA reviewed the medication. Of particular concern are several undocumented meetings between FDA reviewers and company executives in the run-up to the drug’s approval.

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonprofit think tank focused on drug pricing, pegged Aduhelm’s actual value at between $3,000 and $8,400 per year based on its unproven benefits.

Biogen has defended its medication and pricing. But in announcing the price cut days before the Christmas holidays, the company acknowledged that cost had become a stumbling block.

“Too many patients are not being offered the choice of Aduhelm due to financial considerations and are thus progressing beyond the point of benefitting from the first treatment to address an underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease,” CEO Michel Vounatsos said at the time. “We recognize that this challenge must be addressed in a way that is perceived to be sustainable for the U.S. healthcare system.”

Some insurers have balked at paying for the drug, while several medical centers across the country have been either slow to decide on using it or said they weren’t planning to prescribe it for now.

Biogen’s Vounatsos said this week that the company now has about 220 sites treating patients with Aduhelm. In October, the company said a total of 120 sites had infused at least one patient.

Biogen said in June, shortly after the FDA approval, that about 900 sites in the U.S. have the equipment and expertise to immediately begin giving the drug, which requires monthly infusion.

The FDA has said Aduhelm is appropriate for patients with mild symptoms or early-stage Alzheimer’s. But that agency has asked Biogen for more research.

Because the drug is administered in a doctor’s office, Medicare pays for it under its Part B outpatient benefit, which is partly financed by enrollee premiums.

The financial impact of high-cost drugs tends to fall most heavily on patients with serious diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis. But with Aduhelm, the pain would be spread among Medicare recipients generally, not just Alzheimer’s patients needing the drug.

That’s turned the drug into a case study of how one pricey treatment can swing the needle on government spending and impact household budgets. People who don’t have Alzheimer’s would still be on the hook for the cost of Aduhelm, since it’s big enough to affect their premiums.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurological disease with no known cure, affecting about 6 million Americans. The vast majority are old enough to qualify for Medicare, which covers more than 60 million people, including those 65 and older, and disabled people under 65.

___

Associated Press Science Writers Tom Murphy in Indianapolis and Matthew Perrone in Washington contributed.