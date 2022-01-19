Medical workers fear Polish hospitals can't handle new surge

“It is really a great problem that we are simply exhausted," with people working huge hours every month, Kolbe said, adding that the situation is worsened by the hateful comments and death threats that some medical workers are receiving.

“Even politicians are saying that the pandemic has saved the medics because it allows them to earn better money!” he said. "But we don’t want that money anymore“ but want the pandemic to be over.

Milosz Jankowski, the deputy head of the Anesthesiology Clinic at the government hospital in Warsaw, where the most serious COVID-19 cases are treated, noted the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Perhaps if our society took (the pandemic) more seriously, maybe the authorities would have been more inclined toward more restrictive steps as regards people who are not vaccinated,“ he said.

The health minister on Wednesday backed a draft regulation that would require workers to show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to their employers. The right-wing government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also backs the plan. Niedzielski said the certificates, coupled with people working remotely when possible, were seen as a better option for fighting the pandemic than a lockdown.

In Jankowski 's opinion, the health system “will survive (this surge) but will be offering less to patients with other medical issues and that will have a price for these patients.”

Some 56.6% of Poland's population is fully vaccinated and almost 9 million people have received booster shots. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has reported over 103,000 deaths.

“I think we will manage, because we managed to go through the previous waves,” Jankowski told the AP. “Certainly, everyone is really tired, tired with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Caption Doctors treat COVID-19 patients connected to ventilators at the hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Poland's doctors and medics are expecting huge strain on the health care system from the rising 5th wave of COVID-19 infections. More than 30,000 new cases in 24 hours were reported Wednesday and health authorities are expecting the figure to almost double next week. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption A medical staff walks near a COVID-19 ward at the hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Poland's doctors and medics are expecting huge strain on the health care system from the rising 5th wave of COVID-19 infections. More than 30,000 new cases in 24 hours were reported Wednesday and health authorities are expecting the figure to almost double next week. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption Doctors treat COVID-19 patients connected to ventilators at the hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Poland's doctors and medics are expecting huge strain on the health care system from the rising 5th wave of COVID-19 infections. More than 30,000 new cases in 24 hours were reported Wednesday and health authorities are expecting the figure to almost double next week. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption Medics care for COVID-19 patients connected to ventilators at the hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Poland registered over 30,000 new daily infections at the start of the fifth wave and doctors and medics are expecting a huge strain on the system from a large number of serious cases of unvaccinated people. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption Slawek, recovering from COVID-19, takes part in physical therapy on his 59th day at the hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Poland registered over 30,000 new daily infections at the start of the fifth wave and doctors and medics are expecting a huge strain on the system from a large number of serious cases of unvaccinated people. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption Medics care for patients with COVID-19 connected to ventilators at the hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Poland registered over 30,000 new daily infections at the start of the fifth wave and doctors and medics are expecting a huge strain on the system from a large number of serious cases of unvaccinated people. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption Medics care for patients with COVID-19 connected to ventilators at the hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Poland registered over 30,000 new daily infections at the start of the fifth wave and doctors and medics are expecting a huge strain on the system from a large number of serious cases of unvaccinated people. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption A doctor treats a patient with COVID-19 connected to ventilators at the hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Poland's doctors and medics are expecting huge strain on the health care system from the rising 5th wave of COVID-19 infections. More than 30,000 new cases in 24 hours were reported Wednesday and health authorities are expecting the figure to almost double next week. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)