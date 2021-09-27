journal-news logo
Media day arrives in the NBA, the start of 2021-22 season

By The Associated Press
The NBA is back, returning Monday with most teams around the league holding media day interview sessions ahead of the official start of training camps on Tuesday

There will be new faces in new places, with five coaches — Boston’s Ime Udoka, Portland’s Chauncey Billups, Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley, New Orleans’ Willie Green and Washington’s Wes Unseld Jr. — set to lead camps for the first time.

Rick Carlisle is back in Indiana, where he coached from 2003 through 2007, and Jason Kidd takes over in Dallas after playing for the Mavericks and helping them win the 2011 NBA title.

The pandemic will affect a third NBA season and already means some people will be missing on media day. Reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix says Devin Booker has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and won’t be available on Monday.

The first preseason game is Sunday, when Brooklyn visits the Los Angeles Lakers.

