Medal of Honor recipient's remains ID'd 73 years after Korea

Story's remains could not be identified, and Gen. Omar Bradley presented Story's father the Medal of Honor at a Pentagon ceremony in 1951. The corporal was declared unrecoverable — his remains still missing — on Jan. 16, 1954.

In June 2021, 652 people killed in the Korean War were disinterred and using DNA, dental and anthropological analysis on the human remains, discovered Story's remains.

“The supreme sacrifice and heroism of Corporal Luther Story is illustrative of the freedom, security, and prosperity the South Korean people have today,” the White House and Republic of Korea said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit. On Tuesday evening, Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, made an evening stop to the Korean War Memorial with Biden and first lady Jill Biden. They participated in a wreath-laying ceremony next to the memorial's Pool of Remembrance. While they were there, the leaders met with Story's living relative, his niece Judy Wade and her spouse Joseph Wade.

Both nations continue to work to identify all missing soldiers.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP