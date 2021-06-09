'MeatEater' audiobook will be a collection of close calls

“It could have turned out very, very badly,” Rinella told The Associated Press. “I became focused on the idea of close calls, what constitutes a close call and why do close calls hold our imaginations.”

The audio original “MeatEater's Campfire Stories: Close Calls” will be published July 20 by Penguin Random House Audio, which on Wednesday announced that the book would tell of everything from “encounters with grizzlies, to getting swept away by an avalanche, to being trapped in an underwater cave, and even a brush with an armed cartel during a fishing trip.”