Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly 'vilify' him

His motion also accuses the committee of waging a “sustained media campaign" against Meadows. Though it does not provide evidence, it says the committee has leaked all of the text messages Meadows has produced to the committee.

“The Congressional Defendants, under the auspices of a legitimate subpoena, induced Mr. Meadows to produce thousands of his private communications only to use them in a concerted and ongoing effort to vilify him publicly through the media,” Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, wrote in the motion.

Court filings by the committee have shown how Meadows was in regular contact before Jan. 6, 2021, with Republican allies who advanced false claims of election fraud and supported overturning the results of the race won by President Joe Biden. A filing a week ago cited testimony from a White House aide who said Meadows had been advised beforehand that there could be violence on Jan. 6.

The committee declined through a spokesperson to comment Saturday about Meadows' accusations against the panel.