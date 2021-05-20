McMillan fined $25,000 for saying NBA favors Knicks' success

“It's real. We're going to have to play through that,” McMillan said. “It's going to be physical. Probably a lot of calls are not going our way. We have to get back to calm and get on to the next play.”

Byron Spruell, the league's head of league operations, said McMillan was fined for “detrimental public comments asserting bias by the NBA" in the playoffs.

McMillan also told his team that most media are picking the Knicks to knock off the Hawks in the series. New York won all three games during the regular season, though Atlanta has been one of the hottest teams in the league since McMillan took over as coach shortly before the All-Star break after Lloyd Pierce was fired.

The Hawks were 14-20 when they made the coaching change. They are 27-11 since then, matching the best record of any team in the Eastern Conference over that span.

New York has also been one of the league's most surprising franchises, snapping a streak of seven straight losing seasons and edging the Hawks for the fourth seed in the East.

McMillan said the NBA benefits from having major marker teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

“I put New York in that category,” he said. “The league wants to see it. Everybody wants to see it. Even the fact that our (first) game was moved to Sunday, they want to see this. Yes, we talked about that. We have talked about the advantages of this situation, and some things we’re going to have to face going into the game with everyone picking New York to win and a lot of folks wanting to see New York in the playoffs. It's a battle. It's a challenge.”

McMillan added of the Knicks, “They had a really good season. I think the NBA is excited about them being back in the playoffs.”

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) hugs Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan following an NBA basketball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 133-126. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings