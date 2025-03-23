McLaren's Oscar Piastri takes F1 Chinese Grand Prix win ahead of teammate Lando Norris

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia crosses the finish line to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia crosses the finish line to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo)
By STEWART BELL – Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
SHANGHAI (AP) — McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has cruised to his maiden Chinese Grand Prix win from pole position with the Australian untouchable ahead of his teammate Lando Norris as the pair completed McLaren's milestone 50th one-two placing in Formula 1.

Piastri, who took his maiden pole position on Saturday, got a great start in Sunday's race to lead into the first corner, as Norris passed Russell for second.

The Australian then slowly stretched his legs in an untroubled drive for his third career win.

Norris had a trickier afternoon to earn his runner-up spot - with the Brit having to pass Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon after his stop. He then trailed his teammate to the checkered flag, though in the closing stages had to deal with a worsening brake pedal issue that threatened him finishing the race.

Russell completed the podium, his second-straight for the season.

Last year's race winner, Red Bull's Max Verstappen took fourth from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the closing laps, with the Monégasque's race compromised by lap one contact with his Scuderia teammate Lewis Hamilton that sheared the left-front endplate from his front wing which hampered his car's aerodynamics throughout the race.

Hamilton, who took Saturday's Sprint race for his first victory for Ferrari, was in sixth place.

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, congratulates McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia for winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand steers his car during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

