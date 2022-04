McLaren planning for a future that includes Pato O'Ward

McLaren's high hopes for this season, its first as the majority owner of Arrow McLaren SP, hit an immediate speedbump both in Formula One and IndyCar just as the storied organization attempts to position itself as “America's open-wheel race team."

The McLaren brand has been reinvented over the past few years behind engaging young drivers, aggressive use of marketing and social media, and slick content that gives fans a deeper look at the team, its members and each race weekend.

Fan surveys in both F1 and IndyCar show that McLaren has succeeded in recapturing the audience. McLaren was voted the most popular F1 team and Lando Norris won favorite driver among female fans, as well as all fans aged 25 or younger. In IndyCar, Arrow McLaren SP tied for second with Andretti Autosport as the second most popular team; O'Ward is the most popular driver among female voters.

So there was hype surrounding the team both domestically and abroad at the start of the year, only for it to quickly unravel. The F1 cars struggled until Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth last week in Australia, O'Ward had been a mess until last weekend and Felix Rosenqvist is still seeking consistency in his second IndyCar season with the team. Rosenqvist won the pole at Texas and started fourth at Long Beach, but his best finish this season is 11th at Long Beach.

But it's the O'Ward saga that hangs over the organization as McLaren head Zak Brown plots the future of the organization. He acknowledged O'Ward is in a team-friendly contract through 2024.

Brown offered O'Ward a reworked deal but the driver hasn't accepted and he also declined to sign an identical contract to the one Colton Herta signed to test McLaren's F1 cars. O'Ward, who turns 23 next month, wants desperately to move to F1 and wants a significant pay raise that aligns him with the top IndyCar drivers. If McLaren can't make it happen, then he wants to move to an IndyCar team that can guide him to a championship.

Even if he gets another offer, Brown only has to match it at 75% to keep O'Ward in a McLaren. And that's where he wants his driver — winning races, fighting for a championship and helping build the McLaren brand in the U.S. and Mexico.

To do that, Brown said O'Ward needs "to help us become more consistent, and vice versa, the same thing we’ve seen out of Lando in Formula One.

“Just continue to mature as a racing driver,” Brown said. “We all know he’s as fast as anyone on the grid. So now it’s about us, he, Felix working together to raise our average finish. And that’s on us to do as a collective team.”

McLaren ahead of the 2020 season joined IndyCar as a marketing partner for Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson's existing team, but as the majority owner starting this season, Brown wants McLaren's hands all over the organization.

He's planned for a 100,000-square foot shop in Indianapolis that will move the team out of Schmidt's building and into a state-of-the-art facility built heavily around sustainability and renewable energy that will be similar to McLaren's F1 factory.

Plans are underway for a third full-time IndyCar entry next season with new cars and parts already ordered, and hiring for approximately 25 additional employees.

Alexander Rossi is rumored to have signed a contract to leave Andretti Autosport and become McLaren's third driver next season despite conflicting answers from all parties involved. At McLaren, Rossi would get a much-needed change of scenery and, as a former Indianapolis 500 champion and seven-race winner, he'd help the organization get its cars where O'Ward and Rosenqvist need them.

Brown is committed to building a championship IndyCar team and O'Ward is very much part of that plan. The driver may be disgruntled but the team does not want to lose him.

“I wouldn’t want Pato to go to any race team and have a void here, certainly wouldn’t be too excited about letting him go to another team and leaving a void here,” Brown said. “We think he’s a championship-caliber guy, so letting him go race somewhere else... we’ve got our guys, we invested in them, we took a chance on them, we’re not about to hand them over without some really good reason. I can’t think of a good one.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, arrives at the track for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Thursday, March 12, 2020. McLaren returned to IndyCar competition with high hopes to re-establish itself in the United States and mold its entire racing operation into America's team. It took only two seasons in IndyCar — coupled with a strong turnaround in Formula One — for the brand to reinvent itself. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill Combined Shape Caption FILE - Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, arrives at the track for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Thursday, March 12, 2020. McLaren returned to IndyCar competition with high hopes to re-establish itself in the United States and mold its entire racing operation into America's team. It took only two seasons in IndyCar — coupled with a strong turnaround in Formula One — for the brand to reinvent itself. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File) Credit: Andy Brownbill Credit: Andy Brownbill

Combined Shape Caption FILE - McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain signs autographs as he arrives at the track ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Exhaustive fan surveys showed McLaren was voted the most popular F1 team, while Lando Norris won favorite driver among female fans and all fans aged 25 or younger. In IndyCar, a similar survey found Arrow McLaren SP the second most popular team and Pato O'Ward the most popular driver among female voters. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File) Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Combined Shape Caption FILE - McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain signs autographs as he arrives at the track ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Exhaustive fan surveys showed McLaren was voted the most popular F1 team, while Lando Norris won favorite driver among female fans and all fans aged 25 or younger. In IndyCar, a similar survey found Arrow McLaren SP the second most popular team and Pato O'Ward the most popular driver among female voters. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File) Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Combined Shape Caption Indycar driver Pato O'Ward heads down Shoreline during the 47th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Josef Newgarden won the race. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Will Lester Credit: Will Lester Combined Shape Caption Indycar driver Pato O'Ward heads down Shoreline during the 47th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Josef Newgarden won the race. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Will Lester Credit: Will Lester