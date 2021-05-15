McKissick easily wins 3rd term as South Carolina GOP chair

Wood didn't show up to Saturday's confab. New to South Carolina, he has recently purchased three plantations totaling more than $16 million in Beaufort County, a coastal area south of Charleston.

During a call earlier this year with South Carolina Republicans, Wood said he sensed “dissatisfaction” with McKissick’s leadership during conversations with activists affiliated with tea party groups, saying McKissick had been described to him as a “RINO” — Republican In Name Only — and that he felt such a person was the wrong fit for the state party.

McKissick secured Trump's endorsement early on, with the former president saying in February that McKissick had done a "great job" leading the party in the state, which, as home of the first-in-the-South presidential primaries, plays a crucial role in the nominating process.

Trump doubled down after reports of Wood’s interest in the position surfaced, again praising McKissick but making no reference to Wood. The day before Saturday's vote, Trump issued a third endorsement, again praising McKissick's party leadership.

Wood's supporters have repeatedly questioned the authenticity of Trump’s endorsements, offering no evidence of them being fake.

“I still love Donald Trump,” Wood said last month, asked about Trump’s support of McKissick. “Nothing’s going to change my mind about a man who I believe is doing God’s will for this country.”

McKissick, who has laughed off the allegation he wasn't a strong Trump supporter, said the former president asked about Wood, though didn’t name him on a phone call related to the endorsement.

“(Trump) was like, ‘Who’s this attorney guy who is running against you? Does he even live in South Carolina?’" McKissick told The Associated Press. "Then he said, ‘That’s weird,’ or something like that. It was kind of comical.”

