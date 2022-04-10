McKinney goes deep, A's avert sweep in 4-1 win over Phillies

Elvis Andrus hit a one-out double off Bailey Falter (0-1) and scored on Seth Brown’s bloop single to left in the sixth that gave Oakland its first lead of the season.

McKinney, who became the 1,000th player in Oakland A’s history on Friday, hit a solo shot to right off Falter in the seventh. The 1,000-player milestone marks major history for the A’s in Oakland — even more than in Philadelphia. The A’s are in their 55th season in Oakland after playing 54 years in Philadelphia, from 1901-1954 (the A’s spent 13 years in Kansas City).

Phillies starter Zach Eflin, acquired from the Dodgers in 2014 in the Jimmy Rollins trade, made his first start since July 16 against Miami. He was scratched from his next scheduled start because of what the Phillies said was tendinitis in his right knee. The injury turned out worse than expected for the right-hander: Eflin had surgery in September to repair a tear in his right patellar tendon.

Eflin still needs time to build arm strength and return to form but was solid over 68 pitches and four shutout innings. He escaped his only jam in the third inning when he loaded the bases with no outs. Andrus lined one back to Eflin that he caught and whirled around to double Christian Pache off second. He retired Sean Murphy on a popup to keep the game scoreless.

Phillies starters Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson walked no batters over 13-plus innings in the first two games. Eflin walked two and struck out three.

FIRST WIN

It was the first win for Oakland A's manager Mark Kotsay. Kotsay was promoted from third base coach to manager after Bob Melvin left for San Diego.

HEAVEN SENT

Joe Girardi and the Phillies might have a little help from above this season.

Well, at least from Girardi’s top shelf inside the manager’s office, where a Sister Jean bobblehead keeps watch. Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt has become as much a part of March Madness as the blue bloods that make the Final Four. Sister Jean has become the face of Loyola Chicago during the NCAA Tournament, and her figurine is part of Girardi’s collection as a bit of an inside joke.

Girardi played at Northwestern and remained close with his catching coach, Bob Behrns, who didn’t exactly pick Loyola to win it all.

“Bobby didn’t believe in the power of Sister Jean,” Girardi said with a laugh.

Behrns told him, “C’mon, there’s other Catholic and Christian schools playing in this.”

Girardi’s retort, “Sister Jean’s got like a hundred years on them.”

Girardi turned to an inside source to have fun at Behrns’ expense. Girardi asked his old coach’s son, Loyola sports information director Bill Behrns, for two bobbleheads — one for Girardi and his office and another “just to rub it in” and send to the former catching coach.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The A’s put OF Skye Bolt (right oblique strain) on the 10-day IL after he was injured during Saturday’s batting practice. They recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

The A’s head to Tampa Bay for the next four games of a 10-game road trip. They will send RHP Paul Blackburn (1-4, 5.87 ERA in 2021) to the mound on Monday against Rays RHP Luis Patino (5-3, 4.31 in 2021).

The Phillies welcome a more traditional rival and open a three-game set against the New York Mets. The Phillies send LHP Ranger Suarez (8-5, 1.36 ERA in 2021) to the mound against New York RHP Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.47 ERA in 2021).

