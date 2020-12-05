McKennie's landmark goal helps Juve snatch 2-1 win v Torino

Torino had only picked up six points from its opening nine matches but stunned Juventus by taking a shock lead in the ninth minute as the home defense failed to deal with a corner and it came through to Nkoulou, who tapped it in from close range.

Juventus had only one shot on target in the first half and didn’t really improve after the break. Juan Cuadrado thought he had leveled but it was ruled out as Bonucci was offside.

Cuadrado did help to set up the equalizer when, following a corner, he floated the ball back into the area for McKennie to head into the bottom right corner.

Juve’s winner was almost identical as Cuadrado put in another cross and Bonucci headed in from the same position as McKennie.

CLINICAL LAZIO

Sergej Milinković-Savić set up one goal and scored the other as Lazio won 2-1 at promoted Spezia.

Spezia wasted a number of chances, hitting the post twice early on, while Lazio was clinical with its opportunities.

It opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a classic counterattack. Milinković-Savić stole the ball off Spezia midfielder Giulio Maggiore and immediately played it to Ciro Immobile, who burst into the box and slotted it through the goalkeeper’s legs for his ninth goal in his last eight matches.

Immobile also won the free kick which Milinković-Savić curled into the top left corner in the 33rd.

Spezia pulled one back in the 64th when M’Bala Nzola went down the right and then cut inside before firing into the far side of the net.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Juventus' Weston McKennie scores on a header during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, takes on Torino's Wilfried Singo during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Marco Alpozzi Credit: Marco Alpozzi

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Marco Alpozzi Credit: Marco Alpozzi

Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt is challenged by Torino's Karlol Linetty during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari

Torino's players celebrate after Nicolas Nkoulou scored during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari

Torino's Nicolas Nkoulou celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari

Lazio's Ciro Immobile, right, celebrates with his teammate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Lazio, at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Massimo Paolone Credit: Massimo Paolone

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Lazio, at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Massimo Paolone Credit: Massimo Paolone

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Lazio, at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Massimo Paolone Credit: Massimo Paolone