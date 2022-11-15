McIlroy says Norman needs to 'exit stage left' from LIV Golf

It was the latest barb McIlroy has tossed at Norman, dating to McIlroy gleefully pointing out in his TV interview in June after he won the Canadian Open that he had more career PGA Tour wins than Norman.

What might have prompted the latest remark was Norman’s interview in Australia on Monday, during which it was announced that LIV Golf would be playing in Adelaide next April.

Norman was talking about the value competition brings to business and sport when he mentioned how PGA Tour players are benefiting from LIV Golf, primarily through a $100 million “Player Impact Program” that has doubled in size in response to the LIV threat.

The PGA Tour also has 12 elevated events starting next year that average $20 million in prize money.

“Every PGA Tour player should be thanking LIV, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, because the PIP program wouldn’t have been increased without LIV,” Norman said. “Prize money wouldn’t have been increased without LIV, all these other things that have been introduced by the PGA Tour because of LIV. Competition is the best thing in life, in business and in sport. LIV is not going to go anywhere.”

McIlroy would beg to differ.

“I’ve said this a million times: Tiger is the reason that we are playing for as much as we are playing for,” McIlroy said. “Tiger is the reason that stature of our game is where it is. The generation of Tiger and the generation coming after Tiger have all benefited from him and his achievements and what he’s done for the game of golf.

“I don’t think Tiger should be thankful to anyone for anything. I think everyone else in the game should be thankful.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports